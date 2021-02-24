Secretary Blinken’s Call with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke by phone with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Momen discussed ways to deepen economic, counterterrorism, and defense cooperation, and work together to address common challenges such as climate change. The two leaders also discussed Burma, a durable solution to the Rohingya refugee crisis, and the importance of respect for labor and human rights. Secretary Blinken congratulated Foreign Minister Momen on Bangladesh’s fiftieth anniversary of independence in 2021, and both leaders expressed the desire for closer collaboration to address challenges in South Asia and the greater Indo-Pacific region.