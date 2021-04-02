Secretary Blinken’s Call with Bahraini Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani. Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister discussed Bahrain’s historic opening with Israel, ways to capitalize on progress made at the first U.S.-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue held in December, and joint regional security initiatives throughout the Gulf. Secretary Blinken outlined key policy objectives, including continued progress on human rights, and commended Bahrain for its successful efforts to combat human trafficking.