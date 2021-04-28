Secretary Blinken’s Call with Azerbaijani President Aliyev

  • Wed. Apr 28th, 2021
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today. Secretary Blinken and President Aliyev emphasized the continuing importance of the U.S.-Azerbaijan bilateral partnership, and discussed a range of issues.  The Secretary underscored the importance of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.  The Secretary noted the importance of continuing efforts by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to negotiate a lasting political settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict benefiting all people in the region.

