Secretary Blinken's Call with Austrian Foreign Minister

Apr 20, 2021
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg today.  Secretary Blinken emphasized our excellent relations with Austria, the value of the U.S.-EU partnership in meeting shared challenges, and the importance of raising global ambition to tackle the climate crisis.  Secretary Blinken highlighted the importance of the Three Seas Initiative in strengthening regional economic resilience. Secretary Blinken thanked Foreign Minister Schallenberg for hosting Special Envoy Malley and the JCPOA talks in Vienna.

