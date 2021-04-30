Secretary Blinken’s Call with Algerian Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price: ?

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum spoke today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Boukadoum discussed further strengthening the bilateral relationship founded on shared values and mutual interests. They discussed opportunities to increase cooperation in Africa to promote economic prosperity and regional stability.

The Secretary expressed his appreciation for Algeria’s role in fostering stability in the Sahel and Libya. The Secretary commended Algeria’s economic and energy diversification efforts and its desire to attract more U.S. businesses to Algeria. He noted that the United States is gratified to be the country of honor for Algeria’s 2022 International Trade Fair. Both reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Algerian partnership.