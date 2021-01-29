Secretary Blinken’s Call with African Union Commission Chairperson

Washingtion, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:?

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat. Secretary Blinken and Chairperson Faki discussed the U.S.-AU partnership to strengthen democratic institutions, further lasting peace and security, propel economic growth, trade, and investment, and promote health security, particularly in the context of COVID-19. Secretary Blinken congratulated Chairperson Faki on pandemic response efforts by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and on the commencement of trading under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.