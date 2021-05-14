Secretary Blinken’s Call with Afghan President Ghani

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani today. Secretary Blinken conveyed Eid greetings and expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those lost in recent violence in Afghanistan, including in the horrific attack on a girls’ school in Kabul last week. The Secretary conveyed America’s steadfast support for the U.S.-Afghan partnership and for Afghanistan’s security forces. The two leaders discussed the importance of national unity in Afghanistan at this time as well as regional efforts to advance the peace process.