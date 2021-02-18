Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Afghan President Ghani

Feb 18, 2021
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss the United States’ ongoing review of its strategy in Afghanistan.  The Secretary reiterated America’s commitment to support the peace process, aiming for a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.  The Secretary emphasized that the United States will continue close consultations with Afghanistan’s leaders, NATO Allies, and international partners on the way ahead.

