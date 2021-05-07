  • Fri. May 7th, 2021
Secretary Blinken to Participate in UN Debate on Multilateralism

May 7, 2021 , The US Department of State, un, Washington DC
Washington, DC (STL.News) On Friday, May 7, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will participate virtually in a UN Security Council meeting on Multilateralism.  The session will be chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and will include interventions from Foreign Ministers from other Security Council member countries.  During this open debate, Secretary Blinken will discuss the importance of multilateral cooperation and highlight the core principles that are essential to maintaining a rules-based international order.

