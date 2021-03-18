Secretary Blinken, Secretary Austin’s Meeting with ROK President Moon

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with Republic of Korea (ROK) President Moon Jae-in today in Seoul. During the meeting, they reaffirmed that the strong U.S.-ROK Alliance is the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and across the world. President Moon, Secretary Blinken, and Secretary Austin also discussed the importance of expanding cooperation to combat COVID-19 and the climate crisis. Secretary Blinken highlighted the importance of reinvigorating trilateral cooperation among the United States, Japan, and the ROK to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region and to address the global challenges of today and the future, including North Korea.