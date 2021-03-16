Secretary Blinken, Secretary Austin Meeting with Japanese Prime Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met today with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo. Secretary Blinken, Secretary Austin, and Prime Minister Suga highlighted that the U.S.-Japan Alliance remains the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. They discussed cooperation on global priorities including strengthening democracy, addressing the DPRK nuclear threat, recovering from COVID-19, protecting global health security, and addressing the climate crisis. Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering commitment to the defense of Japan under Article V of our security treaty, which includes the Senkaku Islands, and that the United States remains opposed to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea.