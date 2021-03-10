Secretary Blinken and NSA Sullivan’s Meeting with PRC Counterparts

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement by Ned Price, Department Spokesperson:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet on March 18 in Anchorage, Alaska with People’s Republic of China (PRC) Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi. The meeting will take place following Secretary Blinken’s meetings with two of our closest regional allies in Tokyo and Seoul. Secretary Blinken and NSA Sullivan will discuss a range of issues with the PRC.

Secretary Blinken will return to Washington, D.C. on March 19.