  • Thu. Apr 15th, 2021

STL.News

Headline News – States Top Leading News

Top Tags
General

Second of two sentenced in scheme to steal, sell drugs

ByEditor 4

Apr 15, 2021 , , , ,
Second of two sentenced in scheme to steal, sell drugs

Second of two defendants sentenced in scheme to steal, sell drugs from nursing home patients

Ex-employees admitted participation in conspiracy

BRUNSWICK, GA (STL.News) Two former employees of a nursing and personal care facility have been sentenced after admitting to a scheme in which they stole and resold prescription drugs.

Rochella Ellison, 48, of Townsend, Ga., and Nadia Gibson, 38, of Jacksonville, Fla., each were sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Alprazolam, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.  Ellison was sentenced today (Thursday, April 15), while Gibson was sentenced in March.

“All too often, the source of illegally-sold drugs in the community – including dangerously addictive opioids – starts with pilferage of medicine supplies at healthcare facilities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes.  “We applaud the work of our law enforcement partners in tracking down and interrupting the sources of illegal drug supplies, no matter where they’re found.”

As described in court documents and testimony, Ellison and Gibson both were employed at a Brunswick, Ga., nursing home and senior living facility, where Ellison worked as a guest services representative, and Gibson as a licensed practical nurse.  From as early as Dec. 2019 until early 2020, the two, and others, conspired to steal drugs from patient supplies and resell them for shared profit.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Brunswick Police Department, and Glynn County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation after an internal review at the facility discovered the missing drugs.  Ellison and Gibson were indicted on federal charges in May 2020.

“The distribution of pain pills for non-medical reasons continues to be a major concern,” said the Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy. “Consequently, DEA and its law enforcement partners will continue to target those who traffic these addictive and sometimes deadly pain medications.”

The case was prosecuted for the United States by Southern District of Georgia Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew A. Josephson and Mary Sue Robichaux.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General
Lubbock: Mark Anthony Lucio Plead Guilty To Multiple Crimes
Apr 15, 2021 Editor 4
General
Florida: Terrance Collins Sent to Prison For Cocaine Trafficking
Apr 15, 2021 Editor 4
General
Lee Crooker Sentenced for Production of Child Pornography
Apr 15, 2021 Editor 4

You missed

General
General
General
General