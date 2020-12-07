SECNAV Message on the 79th Anniversary of the Pearl Harbor Attack

(STL.News) 79 years ago, this tranquil and beautiful harbor was rocked by an unprovoked attack that changed our Navy, our nation, and our world forever. On December 7th of 1941, Imperial Japanese forces thought they could break our will to fight and our capability to do so.

But they were wrong. Our Sailors and Marines rose up to fight back, from the flaming decks of USS ARIZONA to the victory aboard USS MISSOURI. They never stopped fighting. On the surface, below the waves, in the skies and on every hard won island, they embraced our core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment. Today we remember them all, with a prayer of gratitude, and a determination to carry on their legacy.

Never forget Pearl Harbor. Always remember those who went before us and let that drive your service, today and every day for you make all Americans proud and it is my honor to serve at your side.

