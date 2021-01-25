SEC News: Paul Munter Named the Acting Chief Accountant

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Securities and Exchange Commission Friday announced that Paul Munter will serve as the Acting Chief Accountant upon the departure of Sagar Teotia in February.

Since 2019, Mr. Munter has served as Deputy Chief Accountant leading the international work in the agency’s Office of the Chief Accountant. As Acting Chief Accountant, Mr. Munter will serve as the principal advisor to the Commission on accounting and auditing matters. He also will be responsible for assisting the Commission in discharging its oversight of the Financial Accounting Standards Board and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

“I am grateful that Paul has agreed to lead the SEC’s Office of the Chief Accountant,” Acting Chair Allison Herren Lee stated. “Paul brings decades of expertise to this new role, drawing on his significant experience as a regulator, academic, and accounting professional. He is well respected both inside and outside the SEC, and I am confident that he will ably lead the staff in the Office of the Chief Accountant as they continue their work ensuring that investors have access to the highest quality financial information.”

“I am honored and humbled to serve the agency on behalf of investors and to lead the talented, experienced, and dedicated staff of the Office of the Chief Accountant,” said Mr. Munter. “I am looking forward to continuing to support work that improves the quality of financial reporting and auditing, both domestically and internationally, including the opportunity to work with our many important constituents involved in the preparation, auditing, and use of financial information, as well as those who develop accounting and auditing standards.”

Mr. Munter earned his Ph.D. in accounting from the University of Colorado. He received his B.S. and M.S. degrees in accounting from Fresno State University. He is a Certified Public Accountant in Colorado, New York, and Florida.