Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEO) filed an Administrative Proceeding (File No. 3-20185) against ShipChain, Inc. for a Cease-and-Desist Proceeding pursuant to Section 8A of The Securities Act of 1933, Making Findings, and Imposing Remedial Sanctions and a Cease-and-Desist Order.

CLICK to VIEW FILING – PDF