SEC Files Administrative Proceeding Against India Globalization Capital and Ramachandra “Ram” Mukunda

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed an Administrative Proceeding against India Globalization Capital, Inc., and Ramachandra “Ram” Mukunda pursuant to Section 8A of the Securitiess Act of 1933, Making Findings, and Imposing a Ceases-and-Desist Order.

