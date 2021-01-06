SEC Files Administrative Proceeding Against Barry F. Connell

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Securities and Exchange Commission filed an Administrative Proceeding against Barry F. Connell for order instituting Administrative Proceedings pursuant to Section 15(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 203(f) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, making findings and imposing remedial sanctions.
