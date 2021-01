SEC Filed Administrative Proceeding Against Richard Portillo and CIS Marketing, LLC

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Securities and Exchange Commission filed an Administrative Proceeding on January 19th, File No. 3-20207, against Richard Portillo and CIS Marketing, LLC, order instituting Administrative Proceedings Pursuant to Section 15(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Making Findings, and Imposing Remedial Santions.

CLICK to VIEW FILING – PDF