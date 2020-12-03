SEC Announces New Investor Advisory Committee Members

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the appointment of eight new members to its Investor Advisory Committee.

The Committee was established under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act to, among other things, advise the Commission on regulatory priorities, regulation of securities products, trading strategies, fee structures, disclosure effectiveness, and initiatives to help protect investors and promote investor confidence and the integrity of the U.S. securities markets.

The new members of the Investor Advisory Committee are:

Jamila A. Abston, Partner, Ernst & Young LLP Cambria Allen-Ratzlaff, Corporate Governance Director, UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust Brian A. Hellmer, Managing Director, Global Public Market Strategies at State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sandra J. Peters, Senior Head, Global Financial Reporting Policy, CFA Institute Paul Sommerstad, Partner, Cerity Partners Alice Stinebaugh, Social Studies Department Chair, Parkland School District, and Adjunct Instructor in Economics, University of Scranton Joanne Yoo, Managing Director, Development Partners International Leslie Van Buskirk, Administrator, Division of Securities at State of Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, who replaces Craig Goettsch, Director of Investor Education and Consumer Outreach, Iowa Insurance Division, as the statutory representative of state securities commissions.

“I am pleased to welcome these new Committee members who will have the opportunity to advise and make recommendations to the Commission regarding the investment landscape,” said Chairman Jay Clayton. “I also thank Craig Goettsch for his service representing the interests of the state securities commissions for the past eight years.”

The new members joined the current members for a public meeting today of the Investor Advisory Committee.

The Investor Advisory Committee’s next meeting will take place Thursday, March 11, 2021, and will be available to view via webcast at SEC.gov.

