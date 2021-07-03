WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had filed an Administrative Proceeding (File No. 3-20385) on July 2, 2021, against Raj Rajaratnam for Order Instituting Administrative Proceedings pursuant to Section 203(f) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, Making Findings, and Imposing Remedial Sanctions.
