Sebastien Duroseau Sentenced for Illegal Export of Firearms

Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau Sentenced for Illegal Exportation of Firearms and Controlled Equipment

RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau, age 34, a former U.S. Marine born in Haiti and a naturalized citizen of the United States, residing in Onslow County, was sentenced today by United States District Judge James C. Dever III to 63 months in prison.

On December 12, 2020, Duroseau was convicted following a three-day trial (conviction) of conspiracy to illegally export and smuggle firearms and controlled equipment from the United States to Haiti, as well as transporting firearms without a license to the Haitian Army. Additionally, the jury decided that the firearms and equipment should be forfeited.

At trial, the evidence showed that Duroseau, at the time an active duty U.S. Marine with the rank of sergeant, along with a co-conspirator, both impersonated high ranking military officers and pretended to be on military business in order to facilitate the illegal transportation of eight firearms, including a Ruger model Precision Rifle 300WIN MAG and a Spike’s Tactical model ST15, as well as copious ammunition, riflescopes, and body armor, via commercial aircraft to Haiti. The evidence further showed that Duroseau’s purpose was to train the Haitian Army with the firearms and equipment in order to engage in foreign armed conflict.

G. Norman Acker, III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement. The investigation of this case was conducted by agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Homeland Security Investigations. Additional assistance was provided by the Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service and Directorate of Trade Controls, the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry Security, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and the U.S. Marine Corps.

Related court documents and information are located on the website of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina or on PACER by searching for Case No. 4:20-cr-00003-D.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today