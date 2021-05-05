Seabrook: Thomas McGrath Plea Guilty to Making False Statements

Seabrook Man, Thomas McGrath Pleads Guilty to Making False Statements to Obtain Social Security Benefits

CONCORD (STL.News) Thomas McGrath, III, 65, of Seabrook, pleaded guilty in federal court to making false statements to obtain Social Security benefits, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, McGrath applied for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits in February of 2011 and agreed to report any work and earnings. McGrath worked as a carpenter’s assistant from January 2015 through at least March 2020 but concealed his employment to keep his benefits. In February of 2016, the Social Security Administration informed McGrath that he could work and earn income while continuing to receive some SSDI payments through the agency’s Ticket to Work and Self-Sufficiency Program. However, McGrath never took that opportunity. Due to his scheme, McGrath received almost $54,000 in SSDI benefits that he was not entitled to receive.

McGrath is scheduled to be sentenced on August 11, 2021.

“Social Security disability benefits provide important financial support for those who are unable to work,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “When individuals lie about their ability to work, they are stealing benefits that they are not entitled to receive. To protect the integrity of the program, we will continue to work with the Office of the Inspector General to identify and prosecute those who fraudulently obtain Social Security benefits.”

This matter was investigated by the Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General. The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander S. Chen.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today