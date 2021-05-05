  • Wed. May 5th, 2021
General

Seabrook: Thomas McGrath Plea Guilty to Making False Statements

Waqar Nawaz

ByWaqar Nawaz

May 5, 2021 , Seabrook, Thomas McGrath, US Department of Justice
Seabrook: Thomas McGrath Plea Guilty to Making False Statements

Seabrook Man, Thomas McGrath Pleads Guilty to Making False Statements to Obtain Social Security Benefits

CONCORD (STL.News) Thomas McGrath, III, 65, of Seabrook, pleaded guilty in federal court to making false statements to obtain Social Security benefits, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, McGrath applied for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits in February of 2011 and agreed to report any work and earnings.  McGrath worked as a carpenter’s assistant from January 2015 through at least March 2020 but concealed his employment to keep his benefits.  In February of 2016, the Social Security Administration informed McGrath that he could work and earn income while continuing to receive some SSDI payments through the agency’s Ticket to Work and Self-Sufficiency Program.  However, McGrath never took that opportunity.  Due to his scheme, McGrath received almost $54,000 in SSDI benefits that he was not entitled to receive.

McGrath is scheduled to be sentenced on August 11, 2021.

“Social Security disability benefits provide important financial support for those who are unable to work,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley.  “When individuals lie about their ability to work, they are stealing benefits that they are not entitled to receive.  To protect the integrity of the program, we will continue to work with the Office of the Inspector General to identify and prosecute those who fraudulently obtain Social Security benefits.”

This matter was investigated by the Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General.  The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander S. Chen.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Waqar Nawaz

Waqar Nawaz

Waqar Nawaz has published content for STL.News for approximately three years. He is dedicated to publishing news released by the US Department of Justice. He actively monitors the web for fresh releases to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

General
Harshe Shende Pleads Guilty to Failure to Pay Over to the IRS
May 5, 2021 Waqar Nawaz
General
California: Luis Aponte Sentenced for Role in Drug Conspiracy
May 5, 2021 Waqar Nawaz
General
Charlotte Woman And Her Co-Conspirator Sentenced For Stealing
May 5, 2021 Waqar Nawaz