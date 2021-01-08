U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady Engages in Public Outreach Regarding the CDC Order Temporarily Halting Residential Evictions

PITTSBURGH, PA (STL.News) Landlords and tenants in the Western District of Pennsylvania are advised that the federal order issued by the Centers for Disease Control (“CDC”) temporarily halting residential evictions of covered persons for nonpayment of rent has been extended to January 31, 2021, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady announced.

On December 27, 2020, the President signed into law the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. That Act extends the expiration date of the CDC Order titled, “Temporary Halt in Residential Evictions to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19” (“CDC Order”) through January 31, 2021. That Order provides that a landlord cannot evict any covered person from a residential property for nonpayment of rent between September 4, 2020 and January 31, 2021. In some circumstances, a landlord violating the CDC’s Order may be subject to a $500,000 fine and up to one year in prison. Additional guidance regarding the CDC Order can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/eviction-moratoria-order-faqs.pdf.

“Renters in our district who have suffered a substantial loss of household income due to the COVID-19 pandemic are protected from immediate eviction by the CDC Order. While many landlords are working with struggling tenants who are unable to pay rent, others are evicting their tenants for nonpayment of rent during the moratorium period in violation of the CDC Order,” stated U.S. Attorney Brady. “These types of violations of federal law will not be tolerated.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today