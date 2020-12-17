Scott Payne Sentenced for Child Sexual Exploitation Crimes

Convicted Child Sex Offender, Scott Payne Sentenced to 18 Years in Federal Prison for Child Sexual Exploitation Crimes He Committed while on Probation

PITTSBURGH (STL.News) A former resident of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 18 years’ imprisonment, to be followed by 20 years’ supervised release on his conviction of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and possession of child pornography, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Senior United States District Judge Nora Barry Fischer imposed the sentence on Scott Payne, age 33, formerly of McKeesport, Pennsylvania.

According to information presented to the court, on June 10, 2017, Payne, while pretending to be a teenage female, engaged in an Internet conversation with a 12 year-old male using a chatting application known as “KIK”, during which Payne persuaded the minor victim to produce and share still images and videos of the minor engaging in sex acts.

The court was further informed that evidence established that Payne engaged in similar communications with a 15 year-old male in New Jersey and a 16 year-old male in Louisiana, and was in possession of sexually explicit photographs and videos of the three minor victims when law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at his residence on June 19, 2017. Payne has a 2012 conviction involving sexual abuse of children and possession of child pornography for which he was serving a term of probation at the time of his arrest and for which he was required to register as a Megan’s Law sex offender.

Assistant United States Attorney Carolyn J. Bloch prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Brady commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Western Pennsylvania Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Bloomfield, New Jersey Police Department for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Payne. This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals, who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

