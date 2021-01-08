Scott C. Blader Acknowledges Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

U.S. Attorney Blader Acknowledges Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, joins with Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), and other organizations, in recognizing local, state and federal law enforcement officers on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day tomorrow. The designation of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on January 9 each year was initiated by C.O.P.S. in 2015 to show support for America’s law enforcement officers.

“It is an honor to recognize and celebrate the men and women who devote their lives to protecting our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Blader. “On any given day, they may confront a violent armed offender, assist a victim of human trafficking, respond to a family devastated by drug addiction, or ensure that our children travel to school safely. I ask the citizens of Wisconsin to join me in saying ‘thank you’ to these heroes who protect our schools, workplaces, roads, and homes.”

Since 2015, a number of organizations also have recognized the designation. These organizations include, but are not limited to, the FBI National Academy Associates, the Fraternal Order of Police, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Officer Down Memorial Page, Law Enforcement United, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, International Conference of Police Chaplains, National Troopers Coalition and others.

Individuals may show support for law enforcement on Saturday, January 9 by wearing blue, taking treats to a local department, flying a blue ribbon on a car antenna or mailbox, or by thanking an officer in person.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today