Erie County Felon, Jeffrey Scott Artello Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearms Charges

Erie, PA (STL.News) A former resident of Albion, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal firearms laws, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

Jeffrey Scott Artello, 68, pleaded guilty to two counts before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on June 25, 2020 and August 19, 2020, Artello possessed numerous firearms while being a convicted felon.

Judge Baxter scheduled sentencing for August 25, 2021. The law provides for a total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $500,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Artello.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today