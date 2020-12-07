Schenectady: Robert J. Chaires Sentenced for Crack Cocaine Distribution

Schenectady Man, Robert J. Chaires Sentenced to 120 Months for Crack Cocaine Distribution

ALBANY, N.Y (STL.News) Robert J. Chaires, age 40, of Schenectady, New York, was sentenced today to 120 months in prison for twice distributing crack cocaine in 2017.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Thomas F. Relford, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Chaires admitted that on January 20, 2017 and again on March 2, 2017, he sold more than 28 grams of cocaine base (a/k/a crack cocaine) to a buyer in Schenectady.

Senior United States District Judge Frederick J. Scullin, Jr. also sentenced Chaires to 4 years of supervised release, to begin after his term of imprisonment.

This case was investigated by the FBI and its Capital District Safe Streets Gang Task Force, which includes FBI Special Agents and members of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including the Schenectady Police Department, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Barnett.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

