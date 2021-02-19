General

Scam Alert: Feds Warn Residents About Fraudsters

ByEditor 4

Feb 19, 2021 , , ,

Scam Alert: Feds Warn Residents About Fraudsters Seeking to Profit from Disaster

BEAUMONT, TS (STL.News) The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas reminds the public that fraudsters soon follow disaster.

As Texas suffers from historic freezing and resulting property damage from ice and burst pipes, it is likely that individuals will seek to fraudulently profit from the attendant stress.

“Fraudsters often appear from nowhere to take advantage of natural disasters, which is what occurred in the early days of the pandemic.  Now, we are concerned that weary homeowners will fall prey to unsolicited calls regarding insurance claims, home warranties, or bogus government grants” says Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “If you did not solicit the call, hang up.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Wolf Point: Christopher George admits sexually abusing minor

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4
General

Renton: Darrell N. Winston sentenced For fraud scheme

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4
General

Detroit: Lamont Thomas Pleads Guilty to Drug Crime

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

General

Wolf Point: Christopher George admits sexually abusing minor

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4
General

Renton: Darrell N. Winston sentenced For fraud scheme

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4
General

Detroit: Lamont Thomas Pleads Guilty to Drug Crime

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4
General

Peever: Brandon Lee Renville Charged with Multiple Crimes

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4