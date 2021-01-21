Sapulpa: Ryan David Miller Sentenced for Sexually Abusing

Sapulpa Man, Ryan David Miller Sentenced for Sexually Abusing Two Children and Sharing Photographs of the Abuse on Messaging App

(STL.News) A man who created and advertised child pornography depicting him sexually abusing two children was sentenced today in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

U.S. District Judge John E. Dowdell sentenced Ryan David Miller, 34, of Sapulpa, to 60 years in federal prison to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release. Miller previously pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child by a parent, advertising child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and possession of child pornography on Aug. 6, 2020.

During today’s hearing, the children’s Guardian ad Litem told the Court that both children had expressed sheer terror at the thought of having any contact with Miller in the future.

“Pedophiles like Ryan Miller belong in prison where they no longer have access to children. Miller not only molested two young children, he boasted about it online and shared images of the abuse to an online group frequented by pedophiles. Fortunately, an undercover FBI agent was in search of child predators that day and discovered Miller’s heinous crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “I’m thankful for Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chris Nassar and Edward Snow who take on these challenging cases and fight for the child victims.”

According to a criminal complaint and affidavit filed in the case, an undercover FBI agent was on a Kik messaging group when the agent received a message from Ryan Miller on Feb. 3, 2020. During their conversation Miller explained in detail sexual abuse he had committed against a 10-year-old male and an eight-year-old female and provided child pornography images of the female victim. On February 4, agents executed a search warrant at Millers home in Sapulpa. The court documents stated that Miller admitted to sexually abusing the male victim at least 20 times and the female victims at least four times. He also admitted to taking at least 50 images of the children engaged in sexually explicit behavior.

Miller will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

The FBI, Broken Arrow Police Department and Tulsa Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher J. Nassar and Edward Snow prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Justice Department’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today