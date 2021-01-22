International Gun Trafficker, Santana-Munoz Sentenced for Illegal Straw Purchase Scheme

NORFOLK, VA (STL.News) A New Jersey resident and citizen of the Dominican Republic was sentenced today to almost five years in prison for participating in the illegal straw purchase of at least 25 firearms, which he shipped to the Dominican Republic.

According to court documents, Greilin Eurinio Santana-Munoz, 31, a carnival worker and convicted felon, used several straw purchasers to obtain at least 25 handguns from federally licensed gun stores in Virginia and Georgia. Santana-Munoz then shipped the firearms out of the country to the Dominican Republic.

Santana-Munoz used one associate to straw purchase ten handguns from Virginia gun stores in Chantilly, Manassas, and Virginia Beach. He was arrested in Georgia after ATF agents watched another straw purchaser buy four handguns at a gun store and deliver them to Santana-Munoz while he was waiting outside the store in his boss’s vehicle.

Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Ashan M. Benedict, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division; and Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen.

Assistant U.S. Attorney William B. Jackson prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:20-cr-29.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today