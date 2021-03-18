Las Vegas Tax Preparer, Anita Edoria Santa Ana Pleads Guilty To Preparing False Tax Returns, Causing Nearly $3 Million In Tax Loss

LAS VEGAS, NA (STL.News) A Las Vegas tax preparer pleaded guilty today to preparing fraudulent tax returns over a seven year span and causing nearly $3 million in tax loss to the IRS, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Tara Sullivan for the IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI).

Anita Edoria Santa Ana, 61, pleaded guilty to one count of the preparation and filing of a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey scheduled a sentencing hearing for June 21, 2021.

According to court documents and admissions made in court, Santa Ana operated tax return preparation businesses in Las Vegas under the names Santana Tax Service and Silver Income Tax LLC. For tax years 2012 to 2018, Santa Ana falsified clients’ tax returns by claiming deductions and exemptions to which clients were not entitled. In total, Santa Ana caused a tax loss of at least $2.9 million to the IRS.

“As we approach the May 17 filing deadline, Nevadans should remain vigilant when seeking tax return preparers,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Chiou. “Our office is committed to working closely with the IRS Criminal Investigation team to investigate and prosecute unscrupulous tax preparers who take advantage of law-abiding taxpayers and cause tax losses to the IRS.”

“Santa Ana is the type of tax return preparer we warn taxpayers about every year,” said Special Agent in Charge Sullivan. “Choose wisely, because a large refund that you are not entitled to today could result in owing more to the IRS later.”

The statutory maximum penalty Santa Ana faces is three years in prison, a period of supervised release, and monetary penalties.

The case was investigated by the IRS-CI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Oliva is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today