Sanctions on Iranian Entities Involved in Chemical Weapons Activities of Concern

(STL.News) The United States condemns any Iranian regime involvement in a chemical weapons program and will sanction those involved in any such activity. Today, the United States designated Iranian defense entity Shahid Meisami Group and its director, Mehran Babri, under Executive Order 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) or WMD delivery systems, and their supporters.

Shahid Meisami Group was designated for being owned or controlled by the Iranian Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), which was designated pursuant to E.O. 13382 in 2014. As a part of SPND, Shahid Meisami Group engaged in activities raising concerns regarding Iran’s obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention, including SPND projects for which it was responsible involving the testing and production of chemical agents for use as so-called incapacitation agents. Mehran Babri was designated today for acting on behalf of Shahid Meisami Group.

In addition to the freezing of any U.S. assets held by Shahid Meisami Group and Mehran Babri, both will be denied access to the U.S. financial system and listed online as WMD proliferators.

The United States is concerned about the regime’s true intent with regard to the testing and production of these so-called chemical incapacitation agents, which could be used either to further oppress Iranian citizens or for offensive purposes. The United States remains firmly committed to countering the full range of the regime’s malign activities and expects the international community to maintain vigilance against the regime’s illicit capabilities and behavior.

Source: STATE.Gov