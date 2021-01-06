Sanctioning Companies Supporting Iran’s Metal Industry

(STL.News) The United States is imposing sanctions on 17 companies and one individual in connection with Iran’s metals industry. The Iranian regime uses revenue from its metals sector to fund the regime’s destabilizing activities around the world.

The Department of State is designating China-based Kaifeng Pingmei New Carbon Materials Technology Co., LTD (KFCC) and Iran-based Hafez Darya Arya Shipping Company (HDASCO), a subsidiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), pursuant to Section 1245(a)(1)(C)(i)(II) of the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act of 2012 (IFCA). Both companies knowingly sold, supplied, or transferred, directly or indirectly, graphite to or from Iran and such graphite was sold, supplied, or transferred to or from an Iranian person (South Kaveh Steel Company and Arfa Iron and Steel Company) included on the Department of Treasury’s Specially Designated Nationals List. The State Department is also imposing sanctions on Majid Sajdeh, who is a principal executive officer of HDASCO.

The Department of the Treasury further designated 16 companies that are active in Iran’s metal industry, pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13871. Iran-based Pasargad Steel Complex, and Vian Steel Complex, Gilan Steel Complex Company, Khazar Steel Co., South Rouhina Steel Complex, Yazd Industrial Constructional Steel Rolling Mill, West Alborz Steel Complex, Esfarayen Industrial Complex, Bonab Steel Industry Complex, Sirjan Iranian Steel, Zarand Iranian Steel Company, and Middle East Mines and Mineral Industries Development Holding Company were designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(i) of E.O. 13871 for operating in the steel sector of Iran, or for owning or controlling companies that operate in the steel sector of Iran.

Additionally, Germany-based GMI Projects Hamburg GmbH, UK-based GMI Projects Ltd., and China-based World Mining Industry Co., Ltd. were designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(v) of E.O. 13871 for being owned or controlled by Middle East Mines and Mineral Industries Development Holding Company. Treasury is also concurrently designating KFCC pursuant to Section 1(a)(iv) of E.O. 13871 for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services in support of, Pasargad Steel Complex, a person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 13871.

The United States will continue to aggressively implement sanctions with respect to the Iranian regime, those who evade sanctions, and others who enable the regime to fund and carry out its malign agenda of repression and terror.

Source: STATE.Gov