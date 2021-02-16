General

Samuel Gulick Pleads Guilty To Use Of Incendiary Device

ByEditor 4

Feb 16, 2021 , , , ,
Samuel Gulick Pleads Guilty To Use Of Incendiary Device

Middletown Man, Samuel Gulick Pleads Guilty In Federal Court To Use Of Incendiary Device At Newark Planned Parenthood

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) A Middletown man pleaded guilty in federal court on February 11, 2021, to Intentional Damage to a Facility that Provides Reproductive Health Services and Possession of an Unregistered Destructive Device (Molotov Cocktail) under the National Firearms Act.  The Honorable Leonard P. Stark, Chief Judge, United States District Court for the District of Delaware, accepted the plea.

According to court documents, at approximately 2:16 a.m., on January 3, 2020, Samuel Gulick, 19, drove to the Planned Parenthood facility in Newark, Delaware.  Video surveillance captured Gulick standing on the front porch of the building and spray-painting the phrase “Deus Vult” in red letters.  Gulick then stepped off the front porch, lit an object, and threw it at the front window of the Planned Parenthood facility.  The object, a Molotov Cocktail, exploded and Gulick ran away.  The fire burned for approximately one minute before self-extinguishing.  The explosion damaged the front window and porch of the building.  Law enforcement identified Gulick through video surveillance that captured the license plate of the car in which he fled and through an Instagram page registered to Gulick, containing the phrase “Deus Vult” and several anti-abortion posts.

Gulick pleaded guilty to Intentional Damage to a Facility that Provides Reproductive Health Services and Possession of an Unregistered Destructive Device under the National Firearms Act. He faces a statutory maximum of 10 years in prison.  Sentencing is scheduled for June 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.  Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.  Chief Judge Stark will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

In announcing the plea, U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss stated, “Mr. Gulick’s actions had potentially deadly consequences.  I applaud the investigative efforts of local, state, and federal law enforcement who worked quickly to identify and bring Mr. Gulick to justice.”

“While people have a First Amendment right to peacefully express their views, they do not have a right to vandalize clinics in the hopes of deterring women from receiving lawful services that those facilities provide,” said Jennifer C. Boone, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office.  “The FBI and our law enforcement partners will hold those accountable for any threats of violence to healthcare facilities or their employees.”

“ATF and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate violent attacks from those seeking to achieve personal political goals,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Tim Jones.  “We are proud of investigators’ efforts and dedication to identify the person responsible in this case and are grateful that no one was injured as a result of this defendant’s criminal actions.”

The FBI Baltimore Division’s Wilmington Resident Agency investigated the matter with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (“ATF:), Delaware State Police, Newark Police Department, Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, New Castle County Police Department and University of Delaware Police.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrienne Dedjinou is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Northampton County: Robert McCabe Sentenced for Bilking

Feb 16, 2021 Editor 4
General

U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray Announces Departure

Feb 16, 2021 Editor 4
General

U.S. Attorney Announces Intent to Resign

Feb 16, 2021 Editor 4

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Portuguese Minister Santos Silva

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Texas Lottery: Columbus Resident Claims $1 Million

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Maryland Lottery: Frederick Resident Won $50,000 Prize

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Florida Lottery: Two Coastal Players Win $1 Million Top Prizes

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3