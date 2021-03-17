Sal Melancon Sentenced for Child Pornography Distribution

St. Martinville Man, Anthony Sal Melancon Sentenced to Federal Prison for Distribution of Child Pornography

LAFAYETTE, LA (STL.News) Anthony Sal Melancon, Jr., 48, of St. Martinville, Louisiana, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Michael J. Juneau to 120 months (10 years) in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, for distribution of child pornography.

A federal grand jury in Lafayette returned an indictment on August 21, 2019 charging Melancon with child pornography offenses. Melancon pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography on December 14, 2020. Evidence introduced at the hearing established that while in a sexual relationship with a woman, Melancon discussed with her his desire to have sex with a minor girl and he asked the woman if she would agree to have sex with Melancon and a minor girl.

On January 21, 2017, Melancon sent the woman a pornographic image over the internet of a prepubescent girl that he claimed he had performed sexual acts upon. Melancon began asking the woman to send pictures of her minor daughter to him. The woman’s husband found the communications on the woman’s laptop and contacted law enforcement. A search warrant was executed and Melancon admitted to law enforcement agents that he sent the child pornography images over the internet.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Luke Walker prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today