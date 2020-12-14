Sacaton: Steven Malcolm Johns Sentenced for Multiple crimes

Sacaton Man, Steven Malcolm Johns Sentenced to 7 Years for Habitual Domestic Assault and Possessing Methamphetamine for Distribution

PHOENIX, AR (STL.News) Last week, Steven Malcolm Johns, 34, of Sacaton, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi to 5 years in prison for Habitual Domestic Assault and 7 years in prison for Possessing Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. The sentences will run concurrently, and be followed by four years of supervised release.

On June 27, 2019, Johns assaulted the mother of his child after previously being convicted of multiple domestic violence offenses. Johns was arrested on August 22, 2019, and found to be in possession of at least 30 grams of methamphetamine. Johns is an enrolled member of the Gila River Indian Community.

The Gila River Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. Raynette Logan, Assistant U.S. Attorney Raynette Logan, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today