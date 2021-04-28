Sabana Seca: Visalden Arriaga Indicted For Firearms Trafficking

Resident Of Sabana Seca, Luis Antonio Visalden Arriaga Indicted For Firearms Trafficking

SAN JUAN, P.R (STL.News) A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Luis Antonio Visalden Arriaga with unlicensed firearms trafficking, announced W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the investigation.

According to the Government’s allegations, Luis Antonio Visalden Arriaga sold semi- and fully automatic weapons for prices ranging from $2,000 to $2,700 each. He arranged for the sale of AK-47 rifles and stated that he received shipments of fifteen machineguns at a time.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeanette Collazo of the Violent Crimes Section is in charge of the prosecution of the case. If convicted, the defendant faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

An indictment contains only charges and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today