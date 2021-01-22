Camden County Man, Ryan Osinski Charged with Distributing Child Pornography

CAMDEN, N.J (STL.News) A Camden County, New Jersey, man was charged today with allegedly distributing videos and images of child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Ryan Osinski, 31, Cherry Hill, New Jersey, an Air Force officer, is charged by complaint with one count of distribution of child pornography. He appeared scheduled to appear by videoconference later today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen M. Williams.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

In December 2020, law enforcement officers interviewed Osinski after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that images of child sexual abuse were shared from an IP address assigned to Osinski’s residence. During and after the interview, law enforcement officers lawfully reviewed the contents of Osinski’s cell phone, which contained numerous images and videos of child sexual abuse. Additional investigation revealed the existence of links and folders on a cloud storage website controlled by Osinski that Osinski transmitted to others using a social media application on his cell phone. These links and folders contained numerous images and videos of child sexual abuse, including materials that depicted prepubescent children and sadomasochistic conduct.

The count of distribution of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a fine of $250,000.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, Cherry Hill Office, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason J. Molina, and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit, under the direction of Acting Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer, with the investigation leading to today’s charge. She also thanked the Department of the Air Force, Office of Special Investigations, for its assistance.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Bender of the Camden Office.

The charge and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

