Ryan Christian Vermilion charged For child pornography

Former Marion High School Guidance Counselor, Ryan Christian Vermilion Indicted

For Producing Child Pornography

FORT WAYNE (STL.News) Ryan Christian Vermilion, age 46, of Marion, Indiana was charged with production of child pornography by way of a single count Grand Jury Indictment, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Gary T. Bell.

According to documents in this case, from on or about January 26, 2020 through February 18, 2020, Mr. Vermilion allegedly enticed a minor to send him sexually explicit pictures. Also alleged is that the victim met the defendant through cross-platform social media sites, engaging in chat and photo sharing while believing the defendant was an ill teenage boy.

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that an Indictment is merely an allegation and that all persons are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty in court.

If convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the Judge after a consideration of federal statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

This case is a result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Indiana State Police and Wells County Sheriff’s Department This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lesley J. Miller Lowery.

Parents are strongly encouraged to speak with their children about similar conversations and contact the FBI at 317-595-4000 if anything similar is found on any of their devices.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today