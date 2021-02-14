General

Russia: women form human chain in Navalny Moscow protest

(STL.News) Hundreds of women formed a human chain in Moscow on Feb. 14 in support of Russian opposition leader and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s wife, Yulia, and other Russian women in politics, according to the Moscow Times.

The demonstration followed a crackdown on pro-Navalny protests across the country.

Alexei Navalny was sentenced on Feb. 2 to more than three years in prison on a charge of violating his probation while recuperating in Germany following his poisoning, according to reports.

YouTube video provided courtesy of Global News

