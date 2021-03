Russia-UK Relations: the UK plans to increase nuclear warheads to 260 by 2030

(STL.News) Russia and UK’s relations hit an all-time low as Russia strongly condemns the UK’s plan to increase nuclear warheads to 260 by 2030 radically. The United Nations also expresses concern over UK’s effort to scale up nuclear weapons.

Reported by WION News