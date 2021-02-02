Russia News: brutal clamp down by police

(STL.News) Russia’s capital on Sunday was more reminiscent of a besieged fortress than a modern city. With an overwhelming amount of political unrest around the world as citizens around the world are or have lost confidence in their governments to properly govern the country. Unrest is blamed by social inequality, lockdowns, COVID-19 pandemic, political coruption, Alexi Navalny, and more. People globally are questioning everything in life as social media has given the people a voice around the world.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News