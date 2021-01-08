Categories: General

Russia Built A LARGEST Submarine The World Is Afraid Of

(STL.News) In a naval supremacy world, submarines may be the immense naval power silently lying beneath the ocean’s surface patrolling the waters.  But arguably, a submarine the size of nearly two football fields approaching enemy boats and warships undetected is an intimidating vessel and proof of real defense.

So what the largest submarines with nuclear attack capabilities ever built?  Get ready for our deep dive built by Russia!

YouTube video provided courtesy of Insane Reality

STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable content. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies around the world.

Share
Published by
STLNEWS
Tags: insane realityrussiasubmarineVideo
24 mins ago

Recent Posts

Mega Millions: Friday’s Jackpot Raised to $510 Million

(STL.News) Due to strong sales, the official jackpot estimate for the Friday, Jan. 8, Mega…

4 mins ago

Boeing CEO David Calhoun Statement on Events in Washington, D.C.

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun today issued the following statement to…

14 mins ago

Boeing Reaches Agreement with Department of Justice

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) Today, Boeing (NYSE:BA, “the Company”) announced that it has entered into an…

45 mins ago