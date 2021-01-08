Russia Built A LARGEST Submarine The World Is Afraid Of

(STL.News) In a naval supremacy world, submarines may be the immense naval power silently lying beneath the ocean’s surface patrolling the waters. But arguably, a submarine the size of nearly two football fields approaching enemy boats and warships undetected is an intimidating vessel and proof of real defense.

So what the largest submarines with nuclear attack capabilities ever built? Get ready for our deep dive built by Russia!

YouTube video provided courtesy of Insane Reality