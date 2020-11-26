Rumney: Shane Thompson Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Rumney Man, Shane Thompson Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

CONCORD (STL.News) Shane Thompson, 46, of Rumney, pleaded guilty in federal court to unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced it.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on September 4, 2019, law enforcement officers went to Thompson’s home to arrest him on outstanding warrants. Officers encountered Thompson as he was fleeing from them in the woods by his home. When officers arrested him, they found a handgun in his pocket. Officers obtained a warrant to search Thompson’s home and seized large quantities of ammunition as well as a .40 caliber magazine. As a convicted felon, Thompson is legally prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Thompson is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8, 2021.

“In order to protect the public from violent crime, we need to keep guns out of the hands of criminals,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “We will continue to work closely with ATF, New Hampshire State Police and all of our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who violate federal law by illegally possessing firearms.”

This matter was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with assistance from the New Hampshire State Police. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Krasinski.

The case is part of ATF’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, which is a federally-funded program intended to reduce gun violence through law enforcement training, public education, and aggressive law enforcement efforts to investigate and prosecute gun-related crimes.

This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

