Roy Joseph Monti sentenced for Embezzlement of $113K

$113K Embezzlement Leads To Federal Prison Sentence For Former Metro East Elementary School Principal, Roy Joseph Monti

Smithton, IL (STL.News) Roy Joseph Monti, 54, of St. Louis, Missouri, was sentenced last week to 6 months

in federal prison and 6 months of home detention. The former principal of St. John the Baptist

Elementary School in Smithton, Illinois, pleaded guilty back in September to one count of

interstate transportation of stolen money. He will serve an additional 18 months of supervised

release following his home confinement.

According to court documents, from March 2017 to November 2019, Monti used his position as the

school’s principal to embezzle $113,061.87 from the school’s bank account. He attempted to cover up

the thefts by noting purportedly valid expenses on the withdrawal slips, which turned out to be

false and fraudulent. Because he lived in Missouri while working in Illinois, Monti often carried

large amounts of the stolen cash across state lines, which is a federal felony.

As part of his sentence, the federal district court ordered Monti to make full restitution to the

school.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Smithton Police Department.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today