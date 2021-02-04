Roy Edward Gibbs Pleads Guilty for Child Pornography

Previously Convicted Frederick Sex Offender, Roy Edward Gibbs Pleads Guilty to Federal Charge for Possession of Child Pornography

Previously Convicted of the Sexual Abuse of Two Prepubescent Girls

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Roy Edward Gibbs, age 65, of Frederick, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to the federal charge of possession of child pornography. In July 2006, Gibbs was convicted in Montgomery County Circuit Court on four counts involving the sexual abuse of two prepubescent girls.

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge James Mancuso of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; Frederick County Sheriff Charles A. “Chuck” Jenkins; and Frederick County State’s Attorney J. Charles Smith.

According to his plea agreement, after serving his sentence for the sexual abuse convictions, Gibbs begin downloading and distributing images and videos of child pornography using peer-to-peer file-sharing software. Between August 2019 and November 2019, Gibbs repeatedly distributed child pornography to undercover law enforcement officers over the file-sharing network. For example, in August 2019, a detective from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office determined that a device using an IP address associated with Gibbs’s residence made 19 different files containing child pornography available for download. The detective was also able to establish a direct connection to Gibbs’s tablet IP address and download seven packages of files containing child pornography, including prepubescent minor girls . Between November 4 and November 14, 2019, an FBI Special Agent in Dallas also downloaded a number of images depicting child pornography made available by Gibbs on the same file-sharing network.

As detailed in the plea agreement, on November 15, 2019, law enforcement agents executed a series of federal search warrants on Gibbs’s residence and vehicles. Forensic examination of several electronic devices, including Gibbs’s tablet and its 32 MicroSD card, revealed at least 568 images of child pornography. Additionally, at least 45 images examined during the forensic review were identical to images downloaded by investigators over the file-sharing network after making direct connections to Gibbs’s tablet. The forensic review of Gibbs’s tablet also revealed data shredding/deletion applications used by Gibbs to attempt to hide evidence of his distribution and possession of child pornography.

As part of his plea agreement, Gibbs will be required to continue to register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, is an employee, and is a student, pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), and the laws of the state of residence.

Gibbs faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography. U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander has not yet scheduled sentencing.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended HSI Baltimore, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, and the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office for their work in the investigation and prosecution. Mr. Hur also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paul A. Riley and Daniel A. Loveland, Jr. and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Joyce R. King, Chief Counsel of the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office cross-designated to handle this case, who are prosecuting the federal case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today