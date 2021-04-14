Roy Bovee Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Child Pornography

Jamesville Man, Roy Bovee Pleads Guilty to Distribution, Transportation and Possession of Child Pornography

SYRACUSE, N.Y (STL.News) Roy Bovee, age 34, of Jamesville, New York, pled guilty today before United States District Judge David N. Hurd to one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, announced Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon, Thomas F. Relford, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Acting New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen.

Bovee, who remains detained pending his sentencing scheduled for August 11, 2021, faces 15 years imprisonment on the charges. The Court will also impose a term of supervised release of between five (5) years and life. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.

As part of his guilty plea, Bovee admitted that in July 2020 he used the Kik Messenger application on his cellular telephone to distribute child pornography to other other Kik users. A search of the defendant’s cellular telephone revealed that he possessed 152 images and 113 video files depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The images and videos included depictions of the rape and sodomy of prepubescent children. In addition, Bovee admitted to uploading over 100 images and videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct to his on-line cloud storage account. Bovee is registered sex offender who while in the military was convicted in 2010 of Distribution of Child Pornography sentenced to 20 months imprisonment and given a bad conduct discharge. He was also convicted in 2014 of failing to register as a sex offender and sentenced by United States District Judge David N. Hurd to 54 months in prison. The defendant faces an additional sentence for violating his terms of supervised release for his 2014 conviction.

Bovee’s case was investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force, comprised of FBI Special Agents and Investigators of the New York State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), and Computer Crimes Unit (CCU) with assistance from the United States Probation Office The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey J. L. Brown as a part of Project Safe Childhood.

Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood is led by United States Attorney’s offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS). Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today