Ross Township: Thomas Perry Stultz Sentenced for Attempted Coercion

Ross Township Man, Thomas Perry Stultz Sentenced to 10 Years for Attempted Coercion of a Minor for Sex

PITTSBURGH (STL.News) A former resident of Ross Township, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years’ imprisonment followed by 10 years’ supervised release on his conviction of Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Illegal Sexual Activity, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Senior United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab imposed the sentence on Thomas Perry Stultz, age 38.

According to information presented to the court, from February 6, 2019 until on or about April 5, 2019, Stultz communicated online and via text messages with an undercover FBI agent, believing the agent to be a minor, to knowingly attempt to persuade, induce, entice and coerce the purported minor to engage in sexual activity with him. Law enforcement arrested Stultz on April 5, 2019, when Stultz attempted to meet the purported minor for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.

Assistant United States Attorney Heidi M. Grogan prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Brady commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Stultz.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals, who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today