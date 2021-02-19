Rosebud: Lloyd Jacob One Star Indicted on Assault Charges

Rosebud Man, Lloyd Jacob One Star Indicted on Assault Charges

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Rosebud, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assault With a Dangerous Weapon and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Lloyd Jacob One Star, a/k/a Lloyd One Star, III, age 31, was indicted on February 8, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on February 17, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on December 14, 2020, in Todd County, South Dakota, One Star assaulted an individual with shod feet with the intent to do bodily harm and the assault resulted in serious bodily injury.

The charges are merely accusations and One Star is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson is prosecuting the case.

One Star was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

